YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on a Tornado Warning in Butte and Yuba Counties:
2:45 p.m.
The Tornado Warning has been allowed to expire.
A funnel cloud was spotted near Live Oak while the Tornado Warning was still in effect.
2:19 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Butte and Yuba counties.
The warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m.
Potential locations at-risk are Loma Rica, Bangor and Iowa City. Residents are being advised to expect potential wind damage and hail.
Residents in the path should take shelter immediately.
More information to come.