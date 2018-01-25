Filed Under:Butte County, Tornado Warning, Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on a Tornado Warning in Butte and Yuba Counties:

2:45 p.m.

The Tornado Warning has been allowed to expire.

A funnel cloud was spotted near Live Oak while the Tornado Warning was still in effect.

funnelcloud andrew simms Tornado Warning Issued For Butte, Yuba Counties

Photo of a possible funnel cloud spotted near Live Oak. (Credit: Andrew Simms)

2:19 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Butte and Yuba counties.

The warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m.

Potential locations at-risk are Loma Rica, Bangor and Iowa City. Residents are being advised to expect potential wind damage and hail.

Residents in the path should take shelter immediately.

More information to come.

