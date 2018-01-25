FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities have confiscated more than 200 guns after arresting a central California man and charged him with selling firearms without a license.

U.S. Attorney MacGregor Scott said Thursday that a federal grand jury also indicted 39-year-old James Bowen on being a felon in possession of a gun and possessing an unregistered gun.

Federal agents raided Bowen’s Fresno home last week after he allegedly agreed to sell two assault-style rifles to an undercover officer. Officers seized 221 firearms, including a suspected machine gun. They also seized five silencers.

Bowen’s attorney, Daniel Bacon, did not return a call from The Associated Press Thursday.

Bowen faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $500,000 fine if convicted. He remains free on bail pending trial.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

