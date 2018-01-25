Filed Under:Grumpy Cat, Santa Ana
SANTA MONICA, CA - AUGUST 04: Grumpy Cat attends "The Grumpy Guide to Life: Observations by Grumpy Cat" book launch party at Kitson Santa Monica on August 4, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

SANTA ANA (AP) – It still won’t make her smile, but Grumpy Cat has won some scratch.

A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.

According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, owner Tabatha Bundesen of Morristown, Arizona, won the lawsuit first filed three years ago against the Grenade beverage company.

She signed on for the cat to endorse a “Grumpy Cat Grumpuccino,” but the company subsequently used the cat’s image to help sell other products, which an eight-person jury on Monday found was unauthorized.

Grumpy Cat, whose dwarfism and underbite give her the permanent frown she’s famous for, became an online phenomenon-turned-merchandising-machine after Bundesen first posted pictures of her in 2012.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

