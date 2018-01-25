Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested the pre-teen suspected of trying to rob a convenience store at gunpoint.

The Stockton Police Department said that they’ve been following up on several tips given to Crime Stoppers about the Monday afternoon incident at the ARCO gas station off Interstate 5.

RELATED: Police Searching For Armed Gas Station Robber

Thursday morning, detectives showed up at Sierra Middle School and took the suspect into custody. He’s said to be 12 years old, not 11 as originally believed by police investigators.

Surveillance cameras captured the whole attempted robbery on video. The boy was wearing a bandana over his face and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money.

The clerk did not hand over any cash, however, and instead called over to another employee in the back. The boy then left the store on a skateboard.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch