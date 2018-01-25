STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested the pre-teen suspected of trying to rob a convenience store at gunpoint.
The Stockton Police Department said that they’ve been following up on several tips given to Crime Stoppers about the Monday afternoon incident at the ARCO gas station off Interstate 5.
Thursday morning, detectives showed up at Sierra Middle School and took the suspect into custody. He’s said to be 12 years old, not 11 as originally believed by police investigators.
Surveillance cameras captured the whole attempted robbery on video. The boy was wearing a bandana over his face and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money.
The clerk did not hand over any cash, however, and instead called over to another employee in the back. The boy then left the store on a skateboard.