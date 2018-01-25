STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are searching for a 14-year-old Stockton boy who is now a suspected murderer.

Eric Lamar Sloan, Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man at a grocery store parking lot. The motive for the crime has not been revealed, but CBS13 is learning more about the victim.

He was murdered in a Food 4 Less parking lot in Stockton during business hours. 20-year-old Chris Combs was gunned down, and police say 14-year-old Sloan is the one who pulled the trigger.

“Just looking at the suspects age 14 is definitely alarming and concerning to us at the police department. Just the sheer action of him pulling that trigger,” said Stockton Police spokesman Joe Silva.

Two days after Combs was murdered, 20-year-old Kayla Woodard was arrested in connection with his death. Police won’t say yet how or if the suspects knew the victim, but those who knew him best, say the world lost a true talent. Combs was involved in music classes while attending high school at Cesar Chavez High School, but his passion was singing and his choir teacher, Randy Ran said his voice was like no other student he’s ever heard.

“Great potential, great potential.”

Ran says he still can’t believe the stand-out student is gone.

“All I could think of was not him.”

Combs is described as a positive kid and someone everyone liked.

“If you know this kid, he’s a good kid. He’s one of the best kids a teacher could ever hope for, and it’s hard to believe that someone would deliberately commit this kind of crime,” said Ran.

The teen suspected of taking his life is nowhere to be found, but he is considered armed and dangerous. As police continue their search they leave him- and the entire community- with this message.

“What these young kids don’t realize these days is there’s consequences to pulling that trigger. It doesn’t matter how old you are,” said Silva.

Sloan is described as being about 5’2″ to 5’4″ tall, weighing about 110 lbs. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.