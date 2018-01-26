'Many More Weeks' To Come In Fierce, Deadly Flu Season, CDC SaysThis year's seemingly unyielding flu season continues to ravage the entire continental United States, as health authorities track additional deaths and hospitalizations -- and there's more of the season left.

Report: California Paid $25 Million In 3 Years For Harassment CasesCalifornia has paid more than $25 million in three years to settle sexual harassment claims against the state and public universities.

Tanker Carrying Cooking Oil Rolls Over In RocklinCrews are working to clear the scene of a tanker rollover on an Interstate 80 onramp.

Local Toys R Us Customers React To News Of ClosuresMany Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores around the country will be closing forever. The decision was announced Wednesday as the trouble retailer works to be a more viable and competitive company.