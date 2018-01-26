Filed Under:Hit And Run, manteca

MANTECA (CBS13) – A 63-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night, California Highway Patrol says.

CHP’s Stockton division says, a little after 7 p.m., a man was walking on the shoulder of westbound Highway 120 east of Union Road and – for some reason – walked into the #2 lane.

Traffic in that lane managed to stop before hitting him, but when the man went into the #1 lane he was struck by a silver sedan heading west. The impact was strong enough to send the man into the #2 lane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as a Manteca resident; his name is not been released.

The sedan kept on going and was last seen on westbound SR-120.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact investigators at (209) 938-4800.

