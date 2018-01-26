Filed Under:Oroville, Oroville Dam

OROVILLE (AP) – California officials say the costs of dealing with last February’s near-disaster at the tallest dam in the country have climbed to $870 million.

That’s up from the $500 million total that the state estimated last fall. Both spillways at the Oroville Dam collapsed in February, forcing officials to order nearly 200,000 people to be evacuated.

Department of Water Resources spokeswoman Erin Mellon says California still hopes that federal emergency funds will cover three-fourths of the cost. Mellon says the costs so far do not include more than $1 billion in legal claims filed by property owners downstream.

