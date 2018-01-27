Filed Under:deadly shooting, Homicide, murder, shooting, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities say 14-year-old Eric Lamar Sloan, Jr. was taken to the Stockton Police Department headquarters and turned himself into Police on Saturday.

Eric Lamar Sloan, Jr. was wanted in connection with the Jan. 12 shooting of 20-year-old Chris Combs. Police had released a mugshot of Sloan from a previous unrelated arrest.  He was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall for murder.  At the time, authorities described Sloan as armed and dangerous.

The Cesar Chavez High School graduate who was involved in the school’s music program died after he was shot in the parking lot of a Stockton “Food 4 Less” store.

“Just looking at the suspect’s age of 14 is alarming and concerning to us here at the police department and just the action of him pulling that trigger, what these kids don’t realize nowadays is, there’s consequences when you pull that trigger,” said Silva.

Sloan is between 5’2″ and 5’4″ and weighs 110 pounds.

Police had already arrested, Kayla Woodward, 20, who is suspected of the murder.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch