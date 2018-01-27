STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities say 14-year-old Eric Lamar Sloan, Jr. was taken to the Stockton Police Department headquarters and turned himself into Police on Saturday.
Eric Lamar Sloan, Jr. was wanted in connection with the Jan. 12 shooting of 20-year-old Chris Combs. Police had released a mugshot of Sloan from a previous unrelated arrest. He was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall for murder. At the time, authorities described Sloan as armed and dangerous.
The Cesar Chavez High School graduate who was involved in the school’s music program died after he was shot in the parking lot of a Stockton “Food 4 Less” store.
“Just looking at the suspect’s age of 14 is alarming and concerning to us here at the police department and just the action of him pulling that trigger, what these kids don’t realize nowadays is, there’s consequences when you pull that trigger,” said Silva.
Sloan is between 5’2″ and 5’4″ and weighs 110 pounds.
Police had already arrested, Kayla Woodward, 20, who is suspected of the murder.