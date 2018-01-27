Filed Under:GOP, RNC, sexual assault, sexual harassment, Steve Wynn, Wynn Resorts
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 23: Wynn Resorts Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn arrives at a caucus night watch party for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on February 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The New York businessman won his third state victory in a row in the "first in the West" caucuses. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC’s fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump’s first year.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn’s resignation.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

Wynn’s resignation was first reported by Politico.

