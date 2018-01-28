Filed Under:Accusations, Alec Baldwin, Dylan Farrow, Entertainment, Sexual Misconduct, Woody Allen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin is once again using Twitter to question Dylan Farrow’s allegations of sexual abuse from her adoptive father Woody Allen.

Baldwin on Sunday compared Farrow to the “To Kill a Mockingbird” novel character Mayella Ewell, who falsely accuses a man of rape.

Earlier this month, Baldwin said that Farrow’s renunciation of Allen and his work is “unfair and sad.”

Farrow has said Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7 years old.

Allen has long denied the allegations and was investigated but not charged.

Farrow in January gave her first on-camera interview to “CBS This Morning” about her longstanding abuse allegations against the 82-year-old filmmaker.

Baldwin in his tweet credited Farrow for having “persistence of emotion” but did explain what he meant by that.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch