SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento area law enforcement officers faced off against local firefighters in this year’s Pig Bowl Guns and Hoses football game at Hornet Stadium. It’s a tradition 44 years in the making, that has raised more than 1.6 million dollars for local charities within the Sacramento region.

“Its a great family event, we’ve been coming out since we were kids,” said one devoted fan.

“This is my 10th year playing in the game, every year it gets a little harder,” said Sgt. Todd Bevins with the Sacramento Police Department.

Bevins played quarterback for the law enforcement team, in a game he’s very familiar with.

“I played in high school all 4 years at Sacramento High, then after that I played for Sacramento City college, before getting my degree at UCLA, ” he said.

Born and raised in Sacramento, Bevins went from wearing a football jersey to now a police uniform.

Recently promoted to Sergeant, he’s now serving the communities he grew up in.

“I’ve taken on new responsibilities as supervisor for patrol –something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, now I have the opportunity to do it,” said Bevins.

He says the Pig Bowl is one way he enjoys giving back, but on a daily basis his mission is to pass on some of the life lessons he’s learned to our youth.

“Building character, working as a team, those are all things we try to pass on to the younger generation coming up,” he said.

After 10 years playing in the Pig Bowl, this year will likely be his last.

“This is probably gonna be my last year, so yeah I’m looking forward to leaving it on the field one more time,” he said.

Saturday’s game was dedicated to all the officers and first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty this past year.

As for the final score– the law enforcement team beat the firefighters 24 to 9.