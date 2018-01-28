COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A small plane made an emergency landing on the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa, California on Sunday evening.
The pilot and his passenger were able to walk away without injury.
Officials reported that there had been a casualty on the ground but that turned out to be erroneous,
The emergency landing occurred around 7:40 p.m.. according to Desmond Shaw in Sky9.
John Wayne Airport said the plane lost an engine over the ocean and was able to make it over Newport Beach before having to ditch on the road.
It was unclear if the plane was headed to or away from the airport when it suffered the engine failure.
Several lanes of the northbound 55 were shut while officials investigated the circumstances of the landing.
The pilot not only put the plane down safely but also at one point went through a freeway underpass while taxiing.