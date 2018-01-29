SAN FRANCISCO (CBSSF) — A neo-Nazi activist organization claimed credit for a sign mocking San Francisco’s policy on undocumented immigrants which was hung over the Yerba Buena Island tunnel on Sunday morning.
The sign, reading “Danger Sanctuary City Ahead,” greeted westbound motorists heading into the city on the Bay Bridge.
It was apparently placed by “Identity Evropa,” an organization designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.
Identity Evropa posted photos of the sign on its Twitter account.
Caltrans removed the sign mid-morning. It was not clear what agency, if any, would investigate the incident.
There was no word as to exactly when the sign went up. Officials admitted that the people who hung the sign had to trespass on a restricted area above the tunnel.