MODESTO (CBS13) – One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital when a fire broke out a home in Modesto early Monday morning.
The scene is on Madison Street and Maze Boulevard.
Modesto Fire says they got multiple 911 calls around 4 a.m. from people in the area about smoke and flames coming from a house.
Crews got to the scene and found the home well-involved. One burn victim was found outside the house and was taken to the hospital. A bystander then alerted crews that someone else could still be inside the home.
Firefighters soon found a person dead inside.
It is still unclear what caused the fire.
The home is a total loss, crews say.