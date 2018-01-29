Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital when a fire broke out a home in Modesto early Monday morning.

The scene is on Madison Street and Maze Boulevard.

Modesto Fire says they got multiple 911 calls around 4 a.m. from people in the area about smoke and flames coming from a house.

Crews got to the scene and found the home well-involved. One burn victim was found outside the house and was taken to the hospital. A bystander then alerted crews that someone else could still be inside the home.

Firefighters soon found a person dead inside.

It is still unclear what caused the fire.

The home is a total loss, crews say.

