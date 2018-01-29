SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a late-night shooting that turned deadly in North Sacramento.
The scene is near Rio Linda Boulevard and Eleanor Avenue.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. A shooting victim was found at the scene.
That person was soon pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as a man in his 30s. He had been shot multiple times, police say.
No motive or suspect information has been released at this point.