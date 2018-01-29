Filed Under:North Sacramento, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a late-night shooting that turned deadly in North Sacramento.

The scene is near Rio Linda Boulevard and Eleanor Avenue.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. A shooting victim was found at the scene.

That person was soon pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as a man in his 30s. He had been shot multiple times, police say.

No motive or suspect information has been released at this point.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch