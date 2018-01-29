ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A security guard was attacked with pepper spray at the Westfield Galleria, Roseville Police said on Monday.
Investigators say four people approached a mall security guard outside the Apple Store, sprayed pepper spray at the guard and started to fight with him before fleeing. What caused the altercation is unknown.
The security guard was transported with non life threatening injuries. Fire crews also treated anyone who may have ingested the pepper spray.
The mall remained open through its normal closing hours at 9 p.m.