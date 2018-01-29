HAYWARD (CBS13) —Just six months after being arrested for making inappropriate contact with a minor in Roseville, a so-called private basketball coach and registered sex offender, is caught once again, this time in the Bay Area.

Melvin Flemings, 28 of Citrus Heights, was arrested by police in Hayward after offering a student private lessons.

He’s a registered sex offender with a growing rap sheet. The man who goes by the alias “Melvin Allen” was arrested most recently in Hayward after he allegedly approached a teen at Mt. Eden High and offered private basketball lessons through his so-called company, Evolution Sports. Luckily, that teen told his mom who then got involved.

Sgt. Rueben Pola with the Hayward Police Department said, “The parent agreed to meet with this person, and after the meeting with their son and this person, they ended up doing an internet search, and they found that his name is not Melvin Allen, it’s Melvin Flemings, who is a registered sex offender.”

Melvin Flemings was arrested by Roseville Police in April for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to children. He’s been a registered sex offender since 2008 and was posing as a private basketball coach, offering private lessons at the Roseville Sports Center.

Six years before that in 2011, CBS13 cameras captured the man behind bars in a Sacramento County courthouse. The ‘then’ freshman boys basketball coach at El Camino High was charged with the sexual assault of multiple players and for child pornography.

This time around in Hayward, he didn’t get that far thanks to a diligent mom who called the police. Flemings was arrested during a sting at a Friday night football game, thinking he was meeting up with that teenage boy.

“The first thing is for the parents to have clear lines of communication with their children,” said Sgt. Pola.

Police say their concern now is how many more victims may be out there and making sure there are no more.

“If anyone is in contact with him or hears of this evolution basketball where someone is trying to contact their children, we want to know about it.”

CBS13 looked back at court records and found that Flemings appears to have served four years and four months in state prison for his 2011 charges. On his arrest in Roseville just six months ago, there are no records in the online court database.