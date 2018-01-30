Filed Under:Carson City, UC davis medical center

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) – A Carson City teenager has been arrested after sheriff deputies say he admitted shooting his 4-year-old brother in the head with a BB gun.

The Carson City sheriff’s office said Tuesday the younger boy was in critical but stable condition at UC Davis Medical Center in California with a BB embedded in his brain.

His 13-year-old brother was charged Monday with battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

Detectives say family members initially told investigators that juveniles in the neighborhood were playing with an airsoft or BB gun when a ricochet struck the little boy.

But when deputies returned to the Airport Road residence with a search warrant later Monday the 13-year-old told them what happened and admitted he and a cousin hid the weapon in the garage.

He’s being held at the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch