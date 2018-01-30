Filed Under:dogs, pets, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento has its first confirmed case of the dog flu.

Two new strains of the “dog flu” have hit California with 72 cases. Most of those are in the Bay Area.

Veterinarians say the symptoms include sneezing, coughing, loss of appetite and fever – very much like the human flu.

“This isn’t just a simple kennel cough. It is a respiratory virus,” said Kelly Byam with the Abel Pet Clinic in Elk Grove.

The virus can be fatal, vets warn.

“It could be deadly. That’s why it is important that these dogs that go get their protective vaccination,” Byam said.

Vets are recommending pet owners vaccinate their dogs to protect against the flu.

 

