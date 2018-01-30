Filed Under:Ione, Mule Creek State Prison

IONE (CBS13) – Authorities say an inmate at Mule Creek State Prison is suspected of killing his cellmate.

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation say 36-year-old inmate Robert Dahl was found unresponsive in his cell a little after 2 p.m. on Monday

Dahl was taken to the prison’s medical unit, but was pronounced dead within the hour.

Authorities say Dahl’s cellmate, 46-year-old Todd Laverty, is the suspect in his death. Laverty is now in the prison’s Administrative Segregation Unit as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Dahl was in prison on a 24-year sentence out of Sacramento County on second-degree robbery, manufacture/sale/possession of a weapon by a second-striker, and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon convictions.

Laverty is serving a 18-years-to-life sentence out of Riverside County on a second-degree murder conviction.

Dahl was scheduled to be paroled in January 2030.

