IONE (CBS13) – Authorities say an inmate at Mule Creek State Prison is suspected of killing his cellmate.
Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation say 36-year-old inmate Robert Dahl was found unresponsive in his cell a little after 2 p.m. on Monday
Dahl was taken to the prison’s medical unit, but was pronounced dead within the hour.
Authorities say Dahl’s cellmate, 46-year-old Todd Laverty, is the suspect in his death. Laverty is now in the prison’s Administrative Segregation Unit as authorities continue to investigate the incident.
Dahl was in prison on a 24-year sentence out of Sacramento County on second-degree robbery, manufacture/sale/possession of a weapon by a second-striker, and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon convictions.
Laverty is serving a 18-years-to-life sentence out of Riverside County on a second-degree murder conviction.
Dahl was scheduled to be paroled in January 2030.