LODI (CBS13/AP) – The FBI confirms they are serving a search warrant at the Parachute Center in Lodi.

Authorities haven’t said why they’re  searching the business, which has been accused of lax training and various safety and maintenance violations.

In September 2017, the FAA said it was investigating an accident in which a man died after he crash-landed in the parking lot of a nearby business. Since 2000, 15 people have died at the school.

The United States Parachute Association revoked memberships and instructional ratings at the facility and required 140 tandem instructors who trained at the facility to be retrained. The center was also fined nearly $1 million by the FAA for safety and maintenance violations, which, in September, were overdue, the FAA told CBS13.

Launched in 1964, the center’s website declared it “one of the largest and oldest drop zones in the United States.”

 

