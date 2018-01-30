LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officials from a Southern California city are roundly condemning disparaging comments made about members of the U.S. military by a local teacher.
Audio first emerged over the weekend of history teacher and Pico Rivera Council Member Gregory Salcido telling students U.S. servicemembers serving overseas are “not like high-level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people. They’re the freakin’ lowest of our low.”
In a statement released Monday, city officials said they “unequivocally disagree and condemn” Salcido’s comments, adding, “The city Council and residents of Pico Riviera are steadfast in the recognition that the contributions by those who have served or are currently serving our country via military service are respected and we are grateful for their service.”
Salcido has since been removed from all committees on the Pico Rivera City Council over the remarks and that other fellow council members are “unanimous in their condemnation” of his remarks.
Officials from the El Rancho Unified School District issued a statement on Friday saying an investigation was underway into the remarks.