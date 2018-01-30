Filed Under:Empire, stanislaus county

EMPIRE (CBS13) – A fire at a mobile home claimed the lives of 17 animals Monday night.

The scene was at the Holiday Manor Mobile Home Park on Yosemite Avenue, just west of Empire.

Stanislaus County Consolidated Fire say crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a mobile home. Crews were able to quickly contain the flames.

However, crews say seventeen cats and one dog died in the fire.

The homeowner says she was cooking some soup just before the fire started.

“I loved them very much. They were my life, I have no kids,” Ashiu Crester said.

Crester said she did not have any insurance, but a neighbor is letting her use a vacant unit.

