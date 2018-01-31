By Joe Musso
FOLSOM (CBS13) – There are few forces in our world more unifying than sport. Last football season, a group of young men from Folsom banded together to achieve a common goal: perfection. And with that goal achieved, it was the city of Folsom’s chance to say “thank you.”
The champs are here and they brought their entire town with them.
On Tuesday night, the Folsom High football team celebrated their 2017 state title in style, equipped with marching bands, screaming fans, and some familiar hardware.
“This is what happens when you work hard all summer. When you have great chemistry with your team. When you bust your but every day in practice,” said one player.
“This is incredible when you got the whole community coming out supporting your football team. This is our third time in seven years and we’re gonna do everything we can to get back here because this is a great time,” said Coach Kris Richardson.
In his 24th year with the program, California coach of the year Kris Richardson knows that these nights aren’t easy to come by. But with 16 returning starters from this year’s team, it’s never too early to start planning for next year.
“We’re going back to back though. Mark my words we’re going back to back,” said one player.
It was a well-deserved night in the spotlight.