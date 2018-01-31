Folsom Celebrates Folsom High Football Team's State Championship WinThere are few forces in our world more unifying than sport.Last football season, a group of young men from Folsom banded together to achieve a common goal: perfection. And with that goal achieved. tonight was the city of Folsom's chance to say "thank you."

Call Kurtis Investigates: Still No Fix For Mail Forwarding FraudA Call Kurtis investigation exposed a weakness with the postal service that could forward your mail straight to crooks' hands. It is a crime impacting tens of thousands of people each year and we exposed it can only take seconds for the bad guys fill out the postcard for mail forwarding, drop it in the mailbox, and your mail goes to them. Now we have new information on the number of complaints to United States Postal Service that reach into the thousands.

Restaurant Says Starbucks' Exclusive Sales Clause Is Causing It To Lose BusinessA David vs. Goliath showdown is unfolding in Sacramento County. A local mom and pop shop says it's losing business after a nearby Starbucks banned it from serving certain items to go.

Rio Linda Man Arrested In Connection With Museum Gold Bar HeistTwo men accused of stealing a 17th-century gold bar from a Key West museum are now behind bars. Authorities arrested Jarred Alexander Goldman, 32, of Palm Beach Gardens, and Richard Steven Johnson, 41, of Rio Linda, California on Monday in connection to the 2010 theft.

Family Hopes Baby Tooth Banking Will Help Cure Boy's DiabetesA Citrus Heights family is clinging to hope, desperate to find a cure for their son Austin's type-1 diabetes. The family is shining a light on the practice of "tooth banking", preserving their kids' baby teeth so stem cells can be harvested for future use in treating disease.