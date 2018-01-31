(AP) – Commissioner Roger Goodell has reiterated his stance that it’s not the NFL’s place to get involved in whether Colin Kaepernick gets a chance with another team.
Goodell said during his annual Super Bowl address Wednesday that teams “have to make their own decisions as far as who’s on their roster.”
Kaepernick, who sparked the protests involving the national anthem early in the 2016 season, wasn’t signed this past season following his release in San Francisco.
The comments from Goodell came a day after Philadelphia Eagles receiver Torrey Smith said Kaepernick not getting a chance with another team “kind of falls in the category of an injustice in itself.”
As it relates to roster decisions, Goodell said the NFL won’t “get involved in that in any way.”