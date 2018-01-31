7:30 p.m. UPDATE: Sacramento Police have arrested a 20-year-old man who came forward on Wednesday evening.
The two victims have been identified as an elderly woman and a juvenile male.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman and a boy were rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sacramento.
The collision happened on Freeport Boulevard, and has closed it from Fruitridge Road to Irvin Way for hours.
A child’s shoes were left at the scene of the hit-and-run crash that happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Neighbors say there used to be a crosswalk in the area, but the city removed it after pushback from concerned residents.
“The city failed its responsibility,” said neighbor Peter Baird. “What we need is one of those flashers. If someone is crossing, it needs to flash, cars need to slow down or people are going to die. This is a neighborhood.”
