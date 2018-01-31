Filed Under:Sacramento

7:30 p.m. UPDATE: Sacramento Police have arrested a 20-year-old man who came forward on Wednesday evening.

The two victims have been identified as an elderly woman and a juvenile male.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman and a boy were rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sacramento.

The collision happened on Freeport Boulevard, and has closed it from Fruitridge Road to Irvin Way for hours.

A child’s shoes were left at the scene of the hit-and-run crash that happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Neighbors say there used to be a crosswalk in the area, but the city removed it after pushback from concerned residents.

“The city failed its responsibility,” said neighbor Peter Baird. “What we need is one of those flashers. If someone is crossing, it needs to flash, cars need to slow down or people are going to die. This is a neighborhood.”

We’ll have more on this developing story on the CBS13 News at 10.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch