Highway 20 is closed near Interstate 80 due to a fiery head-on crash and explosion 6 miles west of Yuba Gap, according to Caltrans.
Eastbound Highway 20 is closed at Scott’s Flat Road in Nevada City and westbound at Interstate 80. Around 10 a.m., a tow truck and a fuel tanker truck collided head-on, causing the tanker truck to explode, according to the CHP.
First responders say the fire from the wreckage was so intense, they couldn’t even get close to it.
Firefighters with Cal Fire are on the scene preventing the spread of the flames.
It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. It’s also unknown exactly when the roadway will reopen.
The scene of the crash is roughly between Nyack and Cisco Grove.
A CBS13 news crew is headed to the crash.
Dispatchers advise the wreck is closer to Highway 20 and Lake Spaulding Road.