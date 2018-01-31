SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s a big day for Natomas-area residents in Sacramento as a brand new Sprouts Farmers Market officially opened for business.

We went to the new store on Del Paso Road where people lined up early.

There’s no question it was a tremendous turnout when this store opened up. Less than 10 minutes after the double doors opened 300 people were pushing carts in the brand-new Sprouts location.

The new location will help meet the growing local demand for fresh natural and organic foods.

The 29,000-square-foot store will feature an array of fresh produce, a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, a butcher shop, a fish market, and an expansive vitamins and supplements department.

As part of its commitment to zero waste, the store will donate unsold and edible groceries to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano counties through the Grocers Food Rescue Program.

People we spoke to before the doors open were ecstatic that this is not only good for the area, but is also going to bring jobs to the Natomas area of Sacramento.

“One hundred and forty jobs just at this store. This is Sprout’s seventh store in the Sacramento area, so a big commitment, a big partnership with our city and our region and our people and I think they are going to have much success at this site,” said Sacramento District-1 Councilmember Angelique Ashby.

“We’re very excited. We’ve been waiting for something like this for a really long time, so I think everyone — look at all these people — everyone’s fired up,” said a shopper.

“We deserve something like this. It’s been a long time waiting in Natomas,” said a shopper.

The cool thing about the first 200 shoppers in line is they were able to receive 20 percent off their bill once they went through the cash register.

Sprouts has more than 200 stores in 15 states from coast to coast.