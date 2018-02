Goodell Wants League To Take Deep Look Into Catch RuleRoger Goodell wants to see the mystery of the NFL's catch rule solved, and he's ensured that the process has begun.

Blake Griffin Trade Highlights Issues With Max ContractsIt took only seven months for the Clippers to regret the max contract they gave Blake Griffin last summer, which seems to be a recurring trend in today's NBA.

Goodell: Kaepernick Is Team Matter, Not NFLCommissioner Roger Goodell has reiterated his stance that it's not the NFL's place to get involved in whether Colin Kaepernick gets a chance with another team.

Is Seattle The Next City In Line For An NHL Team?Billionaire David Bonderman is expected to put in an application to bring an NHL team to Seattle.