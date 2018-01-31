TRACY (CBS13) — A Tracy man is accused of posing as a cop and raping a woman he met online in a Milpitas hotel.
Police say Stanley Troy Friesen, 54 of Tracy, met a woman from Los Angeles through an Internet dating site and arranged to meet at the Baymont Inn in Milpitas on Jan. 16.
Friesen allegedly showed the woman a badge and gun and identified himself as a police officer before declaring he was going to have sex with her and that she shouldn’t tell anyone.
Friesen was arrested on Jan. 25 on rape, sodomy and oral copulation charges as well as impersonating a police officer. He had a no bail arrest warrant in Santa Clara County.
Police believe there may be more victims who met Friesen online and were raped believing he was a cop. They’re urging anyone with information to call Milpitas Police at (408) 586-2400.