AUBURN (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a man in connection to the case of human remains found in a state recreation area.
Hikers discovered skeletal remains on Saturday beneath an outcrop of trees in the Auburn State Recreation Area near Foresthill Road between upper and lower Lake Clementine Roads.
Detectives noted the body was not covered or buried; the body was badly decomposed into skeletal remains.
Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Citrus Heights resident Michael Forest Abeyta in connection to the case. Abeyta is facing a charge of murder.
Detectives have not released any information on the identity of the body.
Abeyta is slated to appear in court on Friday for his arraignment on the murder charge.