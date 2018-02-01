SONORA (CBS13) – A local couple survives a run in with a deer straight through their windshield.

“We are walking miracles. We walked away from that accident,” said Jody Kellerman while looking at the scene of the accident.

She was told by first responders they were lucky to make it.

“Oh thank God, truly thank God,” she said.

George and Jody Kellerman were driving to her birthday party Saturday night on Phoenix Lake Road when their plans were shattered by a deer.

“I said, ‘Are you OK?’ She said, ‘Are you ok?’ And I said, ‘I think I broke my shoulder.’ I have no idea what hit me,” George said.

“It wasn’t until I heard the deer that I realized that we had a deer in the car with us,” Jody added.

The 300-pound buck went airborne off a Prius and into their Toyota Land Cruiser.

“It ended up in the back with its head on my lap and the antlers pinning me to the seat,” she said.

“We looked at each other, and we just said the Lord has got plans for us,” George said.

With only scrapes and bruises they were lucky to escape severe injury.

“Very fortunate the way the events played out that evening,” said officer Randy Matyshock with the California Highway Patrol.

There are several homes in the area, but it’s also home to a large deer population. First responders say this is one of the worst crashes they’ve seen.

“The people traveling westbound had no opportunity except basically hold on when the collision happened,” Matyshock said.

Several emergency crews quickly responded, and the Kellerman’s were taken to the hospital.

“They were both minor injuries compared to what could’ve happened with the deer going through the windshield,” said Officer Ed Bushey with CHP.

It quickly could’ve taken a tragic turn.

“If that deer would’ve come through three inches further this way or three inches further there that way it would’ve been totally different,” George said motioning with his hands just how close the antlers came to puncturing their vital organs.

The Kellerman’s are heartbroken the deer lost his life, but say they’re forever grateful for it sparing theirs.

“We have an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old. We want to see them graduate and get married and have kids. Very very thankful,” Jody said with tears in her eyes.

She said two young women stopped to help, but told the couple to stay put until emergency crews arrived.

“She let me rest my head, I mean I was a mess, let me rest my head on her shoulder and just held my arm and talked to me,” she said.

Jody doesn’t know who there were but would love to thank them.

Thank the men and women who stopped to help.

As for the driver of the Prius, both he and the car sustained minor injuries.