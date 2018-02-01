LOOMIS (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a burglar smashed a vehicle into a Loomis gun store and took a gun safe.
The incident happened Thursday morning at EWG Guns along Horseshoe Bar Road.
The suspects got into the store with brute force, apparently ramming their car into the front door of the store.
Only one safe with a gun was taken, the owner said.
A “wall of fame” of veterans and other customers of the store was also destroyed in the smash and grab. No other items other than the safe were stolen, the owner said.
Deputies are now interviewing possible witnesses and are trying to figure out who the suspects may be. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation.