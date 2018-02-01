Filed Under:Gurdeep Sidhu, South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The suspected hit-and-run driver that left a 71-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy fighting for their lives has been identified as 22-year-old Gurdeep Sidhu of West Sacramento.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday on Freeport Boulevard near Fruitridge and Irwin Way in South Sacramento, say police. The victims were rushed to UC Davis Medical Center where they remain in critical condition.

Sidhu later voluntarily surrendered to police.

South Sacramento resident Bernard Perez says he heard the commotion outside his home and ran out, anxious about what he’d see.

“I came out my door and saw two people on the ground—a young boy and his mother or someone related to him,” he said.

Sacramento police say the elderly woman and young child were apparently crossing Freeport Boulevard near Oregon Drive when they were hit by a driver traveling northbound, who did not stop.

People who live in the area say there used to be a painted crosswalk in the very location where belongings of the victims from clothes to shoes were scattered on the ground.

Police say it’s unclear whether alcohol or drugs were involved. The suspect has been arrested on felony hit and run charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch