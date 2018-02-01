Wrong-Way Suicidal Driver Charged With Murder In CrashA Red Bluff woman who drove head-on into freeway traffic in an apparent suicide attempt has been charged with second-degree murder..

Brief Break From Severe Drought Over In Southern CaliforniaMillions living in Los Angeles County and two neighboring counties plunged back into the elevated category of drought amid a dry winter.

Prosecutors Dropping, Cutting Marijuana Convictions After LegalizationIt's a step that could prove life-changing for some and could especially help minorities, who were more likely than whites to be arrested for such crimes.

Hostess To Pay Bonuses In Twinkies As Well As CashHostess Brands is the latest company to offer bonuses thanks to the new tax plan. But it's the first to throw in Twinkies and Ding Dongs on top of the cash.