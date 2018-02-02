Filed Under:SEC
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Nate McBride #22, Keyon Brown #11 and Lorenzo Carter #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate beating the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference distributed an average of $40.9 million to its member schools in the last fiscal year.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league divvied $573.8 million in revenue among its 14 members for the fiscal year which ended August 31, 2017.

Football bowl teams also kept $23.1 million to cover travel and other expenses.

The $596.9 in total revenue was up from $584 million in 2015-16, when the league distributed an average of $40.4 million.

The total distribution amount includes revenue generated from television agreements, bowls and men’s basketball postseason games, the College Football Playoff, the league football championship game and NCAA championships. It also includes a supplemental surplus distribution.

