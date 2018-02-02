By Tony Lopez
LODI (CBS13) — Ryan Jenks and Kimberly Wegin tied the knot after first tying a few loose ends.

Literally.

The couple from Lodi are professional highliners. It’s the sport of slacklining, but at a high elevation. It’s been described as “trying to walk on a rubber band.”

The daring duo balanced on a 2,000-square-foot “spacenet” to echo “I do.”

Under their feet? Nothing but a 400-foot drop down a Utah canyon.

So why’d they do it?

Ryan tells us, “We both love slacklining. We both have made it our lives, so it was pretty easy to decide where to get married.”

To get it done, they used a net that usually hangs over the canyon and made some adjustments to it.

Kimberly described the net to us, saying, “Normally it’s in the middle of the canyon and has a big hole in the middle that people base jump out of–so for the wedding we decided to fill that hole in with para-cord and add like 2 miles of para-cord to the net to make it more stable.”

From there, the only shaking may have been their nerves.

Now back on solid ground, Ryan and Kimberly have begun their new delicate balance of married life.

Kimberly ends by saying, “It was a really cool day though, and it was really cool to see everyone in our community pull together and create this day with us.”

