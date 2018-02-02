SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Faces nightclub needs the public’s help in finding the suspects who ran off with a safe full of cash.
Surveillance video shows the suspects making their way through the back office window, going to the safe and taking off with it.
An undisclosed amount of cash was inside the safe.
Faces says it’s never had something like this happen in the 32 years it’s been open.
“It was just of a shock that they were able to do that because we are a very secure club,” said Jeff Davis, Faces’ financial director. “We have a lot of cameras we have a lot of security … everything here is very safe and secure.”
The nightclub is offering a $5000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.