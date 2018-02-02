LOOMIS (CBS13) – Detectives have made an arrest in the case of a smash and grab at a Loomis gun store.
The incident happened Thursday morning at EWG Guns along Horseshoe Bar Road. Suspects in a flatbed truck reported stolen from a local drywall company crashed into the gun store, then took some firearms.
Deputies later found the truck less than mile away from the store, but the stolen firearms were not inside.
Investigators were later able to identify a suspect. Later on Thursday, detectives arrested 28-year-old Loomis resident Aaron Lee Patrick in connection to the burglary. A firearm and other evidence allegedly linking him to the burglary were found, deputies say.
Friday morning, detectives served a search warrant at a home along the 26000 block of Green Acres Road in Colfax. A man, 62-year-old Rocky Alan Gordon, was arrested and more of the stolen firearms were found in the home.
Patrick, who deputies say removed an ankle monitoring device, and Gordon are facing multiple felony charges.
All the guns stolen from the store have been recovered, deputies say.
The burglary left the storefront in pieces.