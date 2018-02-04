Filed Under:Bird Strike, Sacramento International Airport, Southwest Airlines
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet makes its final approach to Tampa International Airport May 23, 2008, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Southwest Airlines Flight 1987 to Long Beach made an emergency landing at Sacramento International Airport at approximately 6:30 on Sunday evening after the flight crew reported a bird strike after takeoff.  The flight left Sacramento International just after 6:10 P.M.  The Boeing 737 was met on the ground by emergency crews on alert.

According to a statement from Southwest Airlines, the aircraft landed safely with 113 passengers and 5 crew members.  No injuries were reported.  The airline said that the aircraft is out of service for inspection and that all the passengers would be accommodated on another aircraft to Long Beach.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch