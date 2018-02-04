Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Hit And Killed In Possible DUI CrashThe Colts said in a statement Sunday that the team is "heartbroken" by Jackson's death and that the 26-year-old "was loved by all in the Colts organization."

Police Officers Grease Poles Ahead Of Super BowlOfficers who declined to give their names reported greasing about 100 poles up and down Broad Street. They dubbed themselves the "Pole Patrol."

Janet Jackson: I'm Not Performing At Super Bowl With Justin TimberlakeJanet Jackson has shut down any rumors that she will be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl Expected To Be Coldest Of All TimeThe National Weather Service office in Minneapolis issued a special weather statement this week, warning of bitterly cold wind chills for those outside this weekend for Super Bowl festivities.