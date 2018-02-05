LATEST NEWS: Watch the CBS13.com 10 a.m. update
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – The Solano County Sheriff’s Office got some celebrity love at the Super Bowl.

Jurassic World star Chris Pratt was wearing a Solano County sheriff’s beanie.

The sheriff’s office proudly posted the picture on their Facebook page.

Pratt’s brother Daniel is a deputy and public information officer with the sheriff’s office. He also spent time on the Rio Vista Police Force.

Chris got a lot of face time during the Super Bowl, being featured in a pair of commercials for Michelob beer.

