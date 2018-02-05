Eagles SB Team Grades: Complete Effort To Last Whistle Secures Philly's First Super Bowl WinIn one of the best Super Bowl games ever played, the Philadelphia Eagles came out on top, 41-33, beating the defending champion New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who started the season as the backup, won the Most Valuable Player honors by completing 28 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns, but the Philly defense came up with the big plays late to stifle the Patriots offense.