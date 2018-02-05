SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Law enforcement has identified the man in a disturbing Facebook viral video that prompted warnings from Sacramento law enforcement over the weekend.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers identified the man in the video as Germaine Moore. He’s being sought on 11 felony charges related to the video involving a child under the age of 13. The charges include sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault, and criminal sexual conduct.
Moore, 44, is described as a black man, standing 6’0″ tall and weighing 214 pounds. Moore has active warrants from Detroit.
The video was widely circulated on Facebook and prompted a warning from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.