SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are trying to determine whether two attempted robberies at two pizza restaurants in Sacramento are connected.
Both incidents happened Saturday night just about 30 minutes apart. The first was a robbery at Mountain Mike’s Pizza on Rush River Drive at around 8:30.
Witnesses say two men entered the restaurant wearing ski masks and forced employees to give up cash from a register and open a safe.
“At that time, one of the other younger guys that was out here with the two girls told the other guy they were out of time and they took off,” said Benita Acosta, manager at Mountain Mike’s Pizza.
About a half hour later, a Round Table location on Freeport Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint. One person was shot and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
It’s unknown if that victim was an employee or a bystander.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.