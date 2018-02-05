LATEST NEWS: Watch the CBS13 1 p.m. update
By Sean Bennett
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are trying to determine whether two attempted robberies at two pizza restaurants in Sacramento are connected.

Both incidents happened Saturday night just about 30 minutes apart. The first was a robbery at Mountain Mike’s Pizza on Rush River Drive at around 8:30.

Witnesses say two men entered the restaurant wearing ski masks and forced employees to give up cash from a register and open a safe.

“At that time, one of the other younger guys that was out here with the two girls told the other guy they were out of time and they took off,” said Benita Acosta, manager at Mountain Mike’s Pizza.

About a half hour later, a Round Table location on Freeport Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint. One person was shot and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unknown if that victim was an employee or a bystander.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch