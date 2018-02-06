ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 1 p.m. update
Topics: Details in Modesto boy's shooting • Oakmont HS Lockdown • Search for puppy's killer
Filed Under:Bakersfield, LGBTQ

BAKERSFIELD (AP) — A California judge has ruled a bakery owner can continue to refuse to make wedding cakes for same-sex couples because it violates her Christian beliefs.

The lawyer for Tastries Bakery argued that owner Cathy Miller’s right to free expression of religion trumps the argument that she violated a state anti-discrimination law.

Kern County Superior Court Judge David Lampe agreed, but said Monday his ruling was tied closely to the fact that Miller was being asked to create a cake for an event.

The Bakersfield Californian reports Lampe cautioned that religion does not give businesses a right to refuse service to groups protected by the Unruh Civil Rights Act in other circumstances.

An attorney for Mireya and Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio, who brought the case, was not available for comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch