CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A pursuit in Sacramento County ended with a truck flipped over in a gas station parking lot on Tuesday.
The crash happened at the Chevron station at the corner of Manzanita Avenue and Winding Way.
Investigators got a call about a robbery at an Ace Hardware in Granite Bay. Folsom Police spotted the vehicle after a report of a reckless driver and began a pursuit. About 15 minutes later, investigators found it wasn’t a robbery, but a petty theft and Folsom Police called off the chase.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s investigators say they picked up the pursuit from Folsom, but then backed off over public safety concerns. From there, the sheriff’s helicopter tracked the truck until it crashed.