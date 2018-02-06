By Joe Musso
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – De’Aaron Fox is just 46 games into his young NBA career and already the wear and tear of professional basketball have shown its effects.
- A partially torn quad muscle in December.
- An abdominal strain in January.
- A sprained ankle Monday night.
Through all the bumps and bruises though, Fox has only missed 7 games. And that total isn’t expected to rise. Fox rolled his ankle in the third quarter of the Kings comeback win Monday over the Bulls. The injury occurred as Fox elevated for an alley-oop.
Team medical staff immediately x-rayed the rookie’s ankle, and thankfully those x-rays came back negative.
“I feel all right. Kind of like, rolled it the other way, which is why it’s not that bad. I’ll be OK. it was going up, that’s why I didn’t dunk it. I tweaked it…jumped off of it — that’s why I wasn’t really able to elevate,” he said.
He’s expected to suit up on Friday when Fox and the Kings host the Trailblazers.