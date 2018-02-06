Super Bowl LII will be remembered for a long time for many different reasons. It’s the first Super Bowl title for the Philadelphia Eagles franchise, and the potential end of the New England Patriots dynasty. It’s the game when a backup quarterback Nick Foles and a former backup quarterback, now coach Doug Pederson took down Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Philadelphia’s dynamic play calling and timely execution led to a 41 point outburst and 538 yards of total offense. Foles hadn’t thrown for over 360 yards since 2014, and he did it in the biggest game of his life. He also is the only quarterback in Super Bowl history to catch a touchdown pass, in a play that defined the entire game.

This epic Super Bowl certainly gives football fans a lot to chew on. And former NFL quarterback Phil Simms, who’s both led his team to a Super Bowl and watched his team win one without him, certainly has some opinions on the game.

The NFL ON CBS and INSIDE THE NFL analyst explains why the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history and how New England’s issues in the secondary and on the offensive line impacted the game.

CBS Local Sports: What was most impressive about Philadelphia’s Super Bowl victory over New England?

Phil Simms: First, that they just won the game. They found a way to outlast a team that can play many different ways for 60 minutes, and we saw that. It was all going against New England, and they still found a way to get one last throw in the end zone to give them a chance to tie the game. The Eagles did many impressive things. I don’t even know where to begin. First, of course, is the quarterback Nick Foles. Then, coach Doug Pederson, with his play design. And then people at home don’t understand how big of an effect the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line had on the game. I know the Patriots scored 33 points, but the Eagles defensive line made a couple of plays that stopped touchdowns.

CBS Local Sports: New England had defensive issues throughout the game. What was the biggest problem that stood out to you?

PS: There were two things. Their offensive line could not keep the defensive line from the Eagles out long enough. The biggest one of all is that the strength of New England’s defense is their ability to cover people down the field. You take one of your best cover corners out in Malcolm Butler, and that changes the whole makeup of your secondary. It was a big difference in the game.

CBS Local Sports: Looking ahead, which franchise is in a better position to get back to the Super Bowl next year?

PS: The Super Bowl just ended a couple of days ago, so I don’t know about next year. I don’t know about the salary cap and all that stuff. It’s always about money. So we’ll see how it works out. The Eagles have one thing that always plays well in the NFL. They’re big, athletic and tough on the line of scrimmage on offense and on the line of scrimmage on defense.