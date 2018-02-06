FONTANA, Calif. (AP) – A California man who allegedly stuffed a kitten in a freezer and then threw it off a second-story balcony has been arrested for animal cruelty.

Fontana police say they were called to a home shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday by reports that a man was assaulting a 3- to 4-month-old kitten.

Police say the man had fled by the time officers arrived but police stopped a car a short time later and arrested 34-year-old Lucio Lopez.

Police say it appears that Lopez was upset that the kitten had entered his apartment.

The female kitten is being treated for major chest injuries and a fractured leg. Police say the kitten, who’s been nicknamed “Olive,” is doing well but will need surgery and a lot of love.

 

